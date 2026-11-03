Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, 30, dies after horrific collision with goalkeeper during match

The striker suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with the opposition goalkeeper
Spanish football is mourning the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away aged 30 following a serious collision during a second division match against FC Andorra.
The heartbreaking incident happened on Monday at the Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez stadium in Tenerife.
De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his area to make a clearance. The goalkeeper's knee struck the striker, who collapsed on the pitch.
Medical staff immediately rushed to his assistance as distressed players from both teams watched.
De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, where he initially remained in critical condition.
However, his condition deteriorated, and Tenerife confirmed his death on Tuesday.
The incident happened deep into stoppage time, with the two teams level at 2-2.
Owono was shown a straight red card, but football became secondary as everyone waited for news of De Miguel.
The referee eventually abandoned the match, with players visibly distressed and some reduced to tears.
Born in Madrid, De Miguel joined Tenerife from CD Castellon in the summer of 2025.
He was part of a Tenerife side that celebrated promotion back to Spain's second division in May 2026.
The Canary Islands club, which has previously competed in La Liga, was looking to establish itself again in Spanish football.
Instead, the club and its supporters are now mourning the loss of one of their players.
In an emotional statement on Tuesday, November 3, CD Tenerife confirmed that Jesus de Miguel had passed away at 8am local time.
The club expressed its deep sorrow, saying it was struggling to come to terms with the loss of its striker.
Tenerife also extended its condolences to the player's devastated family, loved ones and the entire club community.
The family thanked everyone who had sent messages of support and requested privacy during this difficult time.
The tragedy has cast a shadow over Spanish football, with thoughts now with the player's family, friends and teammates.