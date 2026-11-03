Former college athlete, 24, dies after collapsing during first marathon

A Bucknell University graduate, Rachel had run in memory of her grandfather, who died from Parkinson’s disease in 2022. She was raising money for the Parkinson’s Foundation Champions programme, inspired by his influence on her love of sport and movement.

Her mother, Michelle, was following the race in New York and had filmed Rachel smiling at Mile 14. As she made her way to Central Park, she noticed that her daughter’s location on the marathon tracking app had stopped at Mile 24. She reached the scene as Rachel was being taken to hospital.

Her final messages to her father offered a glimpse of her struggle during the race. Watching from their home in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, Steve received a text from Rachel at Mile 18 that read: “Ow”. A mile later, she sent: “Ow ow”. Her final message, sent at Mile 23, read: “final stretch”.

Apa was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where doctors fought to save her for six hours. She was pronounced dead at 9.40pm, her father, Steve Apa, told The New York Times. He said doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition in which muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, releasing harmful substances into the bloodstream.

Rachel Apa collapsed in Central Park on Sunday, around two miles from the finish line. A hospital social worker, Michaela Nicholas, rushed to help but could not find a pulse. Two doctors among the spectators took turns performing CPR before marathon medical staff arrived with a defibrillator.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.