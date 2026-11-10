Bollywood stars and athletes unite to promote unique coastal marathon in Odisha
Dubai: Puri, Odisha, is preparing to put itself on India's running map with the country's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon, offering a total prize purse of Rs1 crore and attracting support from Bollywood celebrities and sporting personalities.
The OMC Puri Coastal Marathon will take place on December 13, 2026, bringing together professional athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts for a race combining paved roads and sandy coastal stretches.
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Manjari Fadnis and Sharad Malhotra, along with Archana Singh and comedian Kapil Sharma, have extended their support to the event by encouraging people to participate. Their involvement is part of the promotional campaign, with no confirmed announcement that they will attend the marathon.
The event has also received backing from prominent sporting personalities, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Anuradha Biswal, former Indian weightlifter K Ravi Kumar and para-athlete Suchitra Parida.
Fitness ambassadors Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also promoting the marathon, urging people to embrace running and experience Puri's coastal beauty.
Organisers have announced four race categories – 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km – catering to experienced marathon runners, competitive athletes and beginners. The total prize purse is Rs1 crore.
Beyond the competition, the event promises a distinctive route through Puri's coastal landscape. Participants will experience an exclusive 5km beach run, cross the Nuanai River and run through the surroundings of the Blackbuck Sanctuary.
The marathon aims to combine sporting achievement with an opportunity to explore Odisha's natural beauty, cultural heritage and local lifestyle. Organisers hope the event will establish Puri as a destination for major running events in India and attract participants from overseas.
Registration packages include a premium dry-fit T-shirt, finisher's medal, goodie bag with nutrition products and treats, breakfast, on-course hydration and medical support. Participants will also receive access to Zumba sessions, an event expo, personalised digital timing certificates and complimentary photographs.
Winners across the respective categories will receive additional rewards and gifts.
Registrations close on November 14, giving prospective runners limited time to secure their places ahead of the December 13 event.
With celebrity support, a Rs1 crore prize purse and an unusual combination of road and beach running, the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon aims to create a new sporting attraction for Odisha.