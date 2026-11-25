The series will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for period shows Taj: Divided by Blood
Lionsgate Play has cast an AI actor, Yug R.Ai, as the lead in an upcoming series on Eklavya, the archer from the Mahabharata, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.
The series is the first in a slate of Artificial Intelligence-led originals from Lionsgate Play. The platform also released the first look of Yug R.Ai as Eklavya, showing him with a bow in hand and a quiver of arrows on his back, standing against the sun, according to Deadline.
Eklavya will be an eight-episode first season, planned as the start of a multi-season franchise. It is being made with Google Cloud's AI technology under a long-term deal between Lionsgate Play and Google Cloud. The show is currently in production and will premiere next year on Tiger TV, Lionsgate Play's Hindi and Punjabi vertical.
Why AI
Lionsgate Play said AI could change the trend of Indian mythological stories, which are inherently too expansive for television production, being cut down to fit prescribed budgets.
"Every leap in technology has opened new doors for storytellers, and AI is opening more of them, faster, than anything before it, but technology alone doesn't create magic on screen," Lionsgate Play CEO Rohit Jain said in a statement.
"That's why every title on our AI slate is driven by a strong creative team, from the writers and artists to the director. Eklavya is our boldest statement of intent, an eight-episode first season built to grow into a multi-season franchise, and Yug R.Ai is just the beginning," he added.
Vibhu Puri to direct
The series will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for period shows Taj: Divided by Blood (ZEE5, 2023) and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Puri compared his process on the show to the story of Eklavya, who learnt archery on his own after being turned away by his guru Dronacharya.
"I've spent my career making ambitious ideas fit inside budgets and schedules. With Eklavya, for the first time, the canvas is as big as the imagination. Every frame, every emotion and every choice, the characters bring alive on screen comes from our team," Puri said.
Global expansion
Lionsgate Play will also expand to the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand by next year.