How Deepika Padukone overcame challenges in her acting school days
Dubai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was once left frustrated and almost in tears during an acting exercise, veteran actor and former tutor Anupam Kher has recalled.
Speaking at a round-table discussion during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Kher shared an anecdote from Deepika's early days at his acting school, Actor Prepares, in Mumbai.
Deepika was part of the institute's second batch and attended a three-month acting course before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om'.
Kher said that although Deepika was already a successful model, she initially struggled to portray everyday characters convincingly.
He recalled that her polished and well-mannered personality sometimes affected the naturalness of her performances.
To demonstrate the importance of believability, Kher asked Deepika to perform a simple task: sweeping the floor like a domestic worker.
According to Kher, Deepika initially carried out the exercise with a certain charm. He then asked his domestic help to demonstrate the same task, pointing out the difference in the way she swept the floor.
Kher told Deepika that they would continue repeating the exercise until he was convinced by her performance.
The repeated practice left the young actress frustrated, and she was almost in tears. However, she eventually completed the exercise and later thanked him for the lesson.
Kher used the incident to underline the importance of discipline, observation and constant practice in acting. He also stressed that aspiring actors need to remain adaptable and understand the characters they portray.
Deepika began her acting career with the 2006 Kannada film 'Aishwarya'. Her Bollywood breakthrough came the following year with 'Om Shanti Om', in which she played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
She subsequently appeared in films including 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Housefull'.
Her performance in 'Cocktail' (2012) marked a significant turning point in her career. She followed it with successful films such as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Chennai Express' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.
Deepika also made her Hollywood debut in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017, starring alongside Vin Diesel. More recently, she featured in 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Fighter', 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again'.
Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.