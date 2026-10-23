‘Out of Fashion’ marks Kher’s latest venture into international cinema
Indian actor Anupam Kher is expanding his international film career with ‘Out of Fashion’, a Swedish-Belgian feature film directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Jens Jonsson. The film is scheduled for a cinema release in 2028.
Filming began this week, with Kher joining a cast that includes Sunil Munshi, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whetnall.
Munshi wrote the feel-good film, and Siri Hjorton Wagner and Julia Gebauer produced it through production companies [sic] Film and Way Feature Films. Belgian production company Beside Productions is among the co-producers.
The project also involves Film Stockholm, Swedish broadcaster SVT, Film i Skåne and Scanbox Entertainment, which will handle distribution in the Nordic countries. The Swedish Film Institute and the Belgian Tax Shelter scheme have supported the film.
Producer Siri Hjorton Wagner announced on Instagram on Friday that filming has started, sharing a photograph of Kher, Munshi and Jonsson.
Kher has previously appeared in several international productions, including ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ and ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, bringing his experience in Indian and international cinema to the new project.
The actor is also part of the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana: Part 1’, lending his voice to Jatayu. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5.
With ‘Out of Fashion’, Kher adds another European production to a career spanning Indian films and international projects.