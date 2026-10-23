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Anupam Kher to star in Swedish-Belgian film ‘Out of Fashion’, set for 2028 release

‘Out of Fashion’ marks Kher’s latest venture into international cinema

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Anupam Kher with writer Sunil Munshi and Swedish director Jens Jonsson.
Anupam Kher with writer Sunil Munshi and Swedish director Jens Jonsson.
Instagram/Siri Hjorton Wagner

Indian actor Anupam Kher is expanding his international film career with ‘Out of Fashion’, a Swedish-Belgian feature film directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Jens Jonsson. The film is scheduled for a cinema release in 2028.

Filming began this week, with Kher joining a cast that includes Sunil Munshi, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whetnall.

Munshi wrote the feel-good film, and Siri Hjorton Wagner and Julia Gebauer produced it through production companies [sic] Film and Way Feature Films. Belgian production company Beside Productions is among the co-producers.

The project also involves Film Stockholm, Swedish broadcaster SVT, Film i Skåne and Scanbox Entertainment, which will handle distribution in the Nordic countries. The Swedish Film Institute and the Belgian Tax Shelter scheme have supported the film.

Producer Siri Hjorton Wagner announced on Instagram on Friday that filming has started, sharing a photograph of Kher, Munshi and Jonsson.

Kher has previously appeared in several international productions, including ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ and ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, bringing his experience in Indian and international cinema to the new project.

The actor is also part of the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana: Part 1’, lending his voice to Jatayu. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5.

With ‘Out of Fashion’, Kher adds another European production to a career spanning Indian films and international projects.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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