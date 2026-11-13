Oscar-winning composer Keeravani transforms with remarkable weight loss
Dubai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani after meeting him in Hyderabad, describing his 22kg weight loss as an inspiring example of determination and focus.
Kher shared pictures from their recent meeting on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his happiness at seeing the music composer following his transformation.
“My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos – and his determination is truly inspiring,” Kher wrote.
The actor said Keeravani appeared fresh, energetic and confident during their meeting, adding that he was delighted to see his friend looking so happy.
“There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud,” he added.
Praising the composer's musical achievements, Kher said Keeravani had demonstrated what focus and determination could accomplish, wishing him well in his new chapter.
Keeravani is internationally recognised for composing the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu film 'RRR', which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. The track also earned a Golden Globe in the same category.
Meanwhile, Kher was recently seen as Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'.
His long journey in cinema also drew praise from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in his breakthrough film 'Saaransh' (1984).
Reflecting on Kher's career, Bhatt compared his portrayal of BV Pradhan in 'Saaransh' with his latest role as Jatayu in 'Ramayana', describing it as an extraordinary journey.
Bhatt also recalled how Kher's performance in 'Saaransh' had captured a defining moment in his acting career, saying that something of that experience had remained with the actor over the years.