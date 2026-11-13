GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani loses 22kg, Anupam Kher applauds transformation

Oscar-winning composer Keeravani transforms with remarkable weight loss

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Actor Anupam Kher poses with Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani during their recent meeting in Hyderabad.
Actor Anupam Kher poses with Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani during their recent meeting in Hyderabad.
X/Anupam Kher

Dubai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani after meeting him in Hyderabad, describing his 22kg weight loss as an inspiring example of determination and focus.

Kher shared pictures from their recent meeting on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his happiness at seeing the music composer following his transformation.

“My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos – and his determination is truly inspiring,” Kher wrote.

The actor said Keeravani appeared fresh, energetic and confident during their meeting, adding that he was delighted to see his friend looking so happy.

“There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud,” he added.

Praising the composer's musical achievements, Kher said Keeravani had demonstrated what focus and determination could accomplish, wishing him well in his new chapter.

Keeravani is internationally recognised for composing the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu film 'RRR', which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. The track also earned a Golden Globe in the same category.

Anupam Kher's journey from 'Saaransh' to 'Ramayana'

Meanwhile, Kher was recently seen as Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'.

His long journey in cinema also drew praise from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in his breakthrough film 'Saaransh' (1984).

Reflecting on Kher's career, Bhatt compared his portrayal of BV Pradhan in 'Saaransh' with his latest role as Jatayu in 'Ramayana', describing it as an extraordinary journey.

Bhatt also recalled how Kher's performance in 'Saaransh' had captured a defining moment in his acting career, saying that something of that experience had remained with the actor over the years.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramayana enters Oscars race after makers submit film

Ramayana enters Oscars race after makers submit film

2m read
Anupam Kher with writer Sunil Munshi and Swedish director Jens Jonsson.

Anupam Kher joins Swedish film ‘Out of Fashion’

2m read
Anupam Kher in tears over Nana Patekar: 'It's not fair'

Anupam Kher in tears over Nana Patekar: 'It's not fair'

3m read
Anupam Kher with Hollywood star Robert De Niro during their warm reunion in New York.

Robert De Niro hosts Anupam Kher for lunch in New York

2m read