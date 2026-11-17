A mother's love shines as Anupam Kher tries on gifts from his mom
Dubai: Actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with his mother, Dulari Kher, reminding fans that a mother's love remains unchanged, no matter how old her children become.
The actor took to Instagram to share a video of a special welcome-home surprise awaiting him after his return from abroad. His mother had bought him several shirts and a T-shirt and was eager to see him try on her selections.
Sitting beside her, Anupam watched as Dulari enthusiastically showed him the clothes. Affectionately calling them 'shirtein', she insisted that he put them on immediately.
With his brother Raju recording the moment, the actor happily obliged, trying on the outfits while his mother watched with excitement.
The video also captured a playful exchange about who had paid for the shopping. Teasing his mother, Anupam suggested that Raju might have been responsible for buying the clothes. Dulari quickly responded, 'Maine! Aur kaun dega?' (I did! Who else would?).
Sharing the story behind the video, Anupam explained that his mother always has something special waiting for him whenever he returns from an overseas trip. For her, the clothes are more than gifts; they represent her affection and how much she has missed him.
In his Instagram caption, the actor reflected on the happiness of receiving gifts from his mother even as an adult.
'No matter how old we grow, we will always remain children in our mothers' eyes. And a mother's love never changes either – it comes straight from the heart, without expecting anything in return,' he wrote.
He also described how seeing his mother's happiness as he tried on the clothes meant more to him than any expensive present.
The video has struck an emotional chord with social media users, with many appreciating the affectionate exchange and the mother-son relationship.
Anupam frequently shares glimpses of his close relationship with Dulari, who has become familiar to his followers through his social media posts.
In an earlier interaction with ANI, the actor spoke about the lessons he had learned from his mother, particularly patience and tolerance. He also recalled that she married at 16 and spoke fondly of the importance of parental blessings.
On the professional front, Anupam Kher has several projects in the works. He recently lent his voice to Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
He has also completed filming for his 556th film, Out of Fashion, a Swedish-Belgian production directed by Jens Jonsson. The international film stars Sunil Munshi, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars and Krista Kosonen. Kher plays the father of Munshi's character, and the film is expected to reach cinemas in 2028. He announced earlier this month that he has completed his portions of the project.
The actor has previously appeared in international productions including Bend It Like Beckham and Silver Linings Playbook.