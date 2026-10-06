Anupam Kher calls De Niro his ‘dearest friend’ and ‘the world’s finest actor’
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher reunited with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro during his ongoing trip to the US, with the two actors sharing a warm lunch at De Niro’s New York home.
Kher shared photographs and videos from the meeting on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their friendship. In one video, De Niro is seen handing Kher a cap, a gesture that the Indian actor said meant a great deal to him.
Kher described De Niro as his “dearest friend” and praised him as the “world’s finest actor”. He thanked the Hollywood star for inviting him to his home, for the lunch, and for the time they spent together.
“The admirer in me is as excited as the friend,” Kher wrote while expressing his admiration for De Niro both as an actor and as a person. He also thanked De Niro’s partner, Tiffany Chen, and their family for their warmth.
The meeting also highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two actors, which began when they worked together in David O. Russell’s 2012 film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. Kher played Dr Cliff Patel in the Oscar-nominated film, while De Niro portrayed Pat Solitano Sr.
Their friendship has continued beyond the film. De Niro attended the New York premiere of Kher’s directorial film ‘Tanvi The Great’ in 2025. The pair also met at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where De Niro received the Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement.
Kher is currently travelling across North America with his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjane’. The reunion with De Niro became one of the highlights of his trip, with the actor saying he would carry the memory home with him — along with the cap he was given.