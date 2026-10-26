NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah introduces advanced treatment option for Parkinson’s disease

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has introduced VYALEV, an advanced treatment option for people living with advanced Parkinson’s disease, marking an important step in expanding specialised neurological care in Sharjah and the northern emirates.

The treatment was recently provided to a 58-year-old patient under the care of Dr Ahmed Ebied, Consultant Neurologist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, helping address symptoms that had become difficult to manage despite multiple medications.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain and nervous system and gradually becomes more challenging to manage over time. While many patients benefit from tablets and other medications, some people experience periods when their medication stops working effectively between doses. This can lead to symptoms such as difficulty moving, muscle stiffness, walking problems and reduced independence in daily activities.

The patient treated at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah had been living with Parkinson’s disease for many years and had already tried a range of medications. However, he continued to experience significant fluctuations in his symptoms, affecting his mobility and quality of life. In the days before his admission, he struggled with walking, fatigue and pain linked to muscle stiffness.

Continuous medication therapy

To help provide more consistent symptom control, Dr Ebied recommended VYALEV, which delivers Parkinson’s medication continuously through a small portable pump worn on the body. Unlike tablets that are taken at different times throughout the day, the system provides a steady supply of medication over 24 hours.

The patient spent three days in hospital while the treatment was carefully adjusted to meet his needs. During this time, the care team monitored his progress and provided training and support to both the patient and his family so they could confidently manage the treatment at home.

Following treatment, the patient experienced better control of his symptoms, improved movement and less discomfort from stiffness. The therapy also reduced the need to take medication multiple times throughout the day.

For Dr Ebied, the successful treatment represents another important advancement in supporting people with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

"One of the biggest challenges for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease is the return of symptoms between medication doses,” he said. “Continuous medication delivery can help provide more stable symptom control for carefully selected patients."