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Vijay Sethupathi becomes first Indian presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards

The actor makes history as the first Indian presenter at the International Emmys

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Vijay Sethupathi becomes first Indian presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards

Vijay Sethupathi is headed for one of global television’s biggest nights. The Tamil actor will reportedly present an award at the 54th International Emmy Awards, the first Indian ever to do so. This year’s ceremony recognises the best television made outside the US in 2025.

How it came together

The Hollywood Reporter India reports that Kavita Gupta helped make the booking happen. She sits on the board of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), the body that runs the International Emmys. Gupta also played a key part two years ago, when comedian-actor Vir Das became the first Indian to host the ceremony at the 52nd edition in 2024.

From character roles to a global stage

Sethupathi’s invitation caps more than a decade in which he grew from supporting parts into one of South Indian cinema’s most versatile leading men. He first drew attention with the 2012 horror thriller Pizza and the comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. He followed those with Soodhu Kavvum (2013), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014) and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015).

His commercial and critical peak came with the gangster drama Vikram Vedha (2017) and the romance 96 (2018). He then won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe (2019).

He has also built a reputation as a formidable screen villain:

  • Petta (2019), opposite Rajinikanth

  • Master (2021), opposite Vijay

  • Vikram (2022), opposite Kamal Haasan

  • Jawan (2023), the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster

His other work includes:

  • Telugu: Uppena (2021)

  • Hindi: Mumbaikar (2023) and Merry Christmas (2024), with Katrina Kaif

  • Streaming: Prime Video’s Farzi (2023), alongside Shahid Kapoor

  • Vetrimaaran collaborations: Viduthalai Part 1 and Part 2

  • Milestone: Maharaja (2024), his 50th film, which became a major hit both in India and overseas

His most recent release is Baththa.

India’s double shot at the trophies

The gala takes place in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, November 23. Sethupathi won’t be India’s only presence there, because two Indian titles have earned nominations in headline categories:

  • Best Drama Series: SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club is competing against A Thousand Blows (UK), Carême (France) and Menem (Argentina). The sports drama is directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar and stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul.

  • Best Comedy Series: Vir Das’s latest Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, faces Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2, the UK’s Man vs Baby and Spain’s Old Dog, New Tricks.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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