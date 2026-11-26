Sachana's performance in 'Maharaja' leaves Tom Hanks in awe
Dubai: Hollywood star Tom Hanks has praised young actor Sachana Namidass for her performance in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil thriller ‘Maharaja’, saying her portrayal left a lasting impression on him.
Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared the reaction during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India. Gupta recalled recommending three Indian films to Hanks when they met at a Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala earlier this year. ‘Maharaja’, released in 2024, was among her recommendations.
When the two met again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7, Hanks brought up the film himself and specifically remembered Sachana's performance.
“The first thing he said to me was, ‘I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!’” Gupta recalled.
Sachana played Jothi, the daughter of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film. Her performance is central to the thriller's emotionally intense storyline, which follows a father who approaches the police with an unusual complaint after an incident at his home.
Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, ‘Maharaja’ also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Subramaniam. The film received widespread appreciation for its performances and non-linear storytelling, reaching audiences beyond Tamil cinema. Sachana also received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.
The film's international recognition comes as plans for a sequel and an English-language remake move forward.
Vijay Sethupathi has expressed interest in appearing in the Hollywood remake, saying he has already told the producer that he would be happy to take up a role if offered one.
There have also been reports linking Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey to the lead role in the proposed remake. However, his casting has not been officially confirmed.
Meanwhile, ‘Maharaja 2’ is in development. Sethupathi previously revealed that director Nithilan Saminathan narrated the sequel's story to him and described it as beautiful.
Hanks' appreciation has added another international talking point to the film's growing profile.