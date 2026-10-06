Atlee says he wants to take Vijay Sethupathi’s film to the Oscars and global audiences
Filmmaker Atlee has set his sights on one of cinema’s biggest stages, saying he wants to take Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Baththa’ to the Oscars.
Speaking at the film’s success celebration in Chennai, Atlee said achieving such a milestone has become a personal dream and that he is doing everything possible to make it happen.
Atlee, who presented and co-produced ‘Baththa’, said he had previously been laughed at when he spoke about his ambitions during his school days. He recalled saying that he would work with major stars such as Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan — ambitions he eventually achieved.
Atlee said he wants to experience standing on the Oscar stage and, if that opportunity comes, deliver his speech in Tamil. He also dismissed the idea that aspiring for Hollywood recognition is unrealistic, describing Hollywood as a place Indian filmmakers can reach with confidence.
The filmmaker also said that if he does not achieve the goal with ‘Baththa’, he will continue trying with his next films. He has similarly expressed Oscar ambitions for his upcoming project ‘Raaka’, starring Allu Arjun.
Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, ‘Baththa’ stars Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose and is set in 1980s Madras. The film follows a feared local don whose life changes after he becomes unexpectedly connected with an eight-year-old boy.
The film marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Tharaneetharan, following ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ and ‘Seethakaathi’. Atlee is among the producers/presenters behind the project.
The film has received attention for its emotional storytelling and Vijay Sethupathi’s performance. A recent review praised the actor for bringing depth and authenticity to the central character.
Atlee's comments come as Indian regional cinema continues to seek a wider international audience. His own career has already crossed from Tamil cinema into Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ establishing him as a major name beyond the Tamil film industry.
For Atlee, however, the Oscar dream appears to be less about Hollywood validation and more about putting Indian and Tamil cinema on the global stage.