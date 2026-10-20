Prince William meets 'icon' Karan Johar for Earthshot Prize, promises to mention K3G

The journalist then recommended Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, popularly known as K3G, and asked William to let Johar know he planned to watch it. The Prince agreed to pass the message on the next time they met. “Yeah, we all say K3G anyway. If you meet Karan again, ‘Tell him, I’m going to watch your film K3G, he’ll love you.'” “Okay got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him,” he said.