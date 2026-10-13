Emraan heard “plastic” and named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even the set seemed to sense trouble: he later recalled that Karan stopped the shoot and asked his team whether they could actually air it, and a couple of people said yes. In a 2019 Filmfare interview, Aishwarya said the worst thing anyone had said about her was that she was fake and plastic. By 2024, Emraan said he regretted the remark as distasteful and would apologise if she had been hurt. His most honest explanation was also his funniest: he only wanted to win the hamper. He admitted he made enemies, and he never went back.