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UAE girl dies after drowning in plastic wash basin at home

Forensic expert warns that young children can drown silently in household containers

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Mother discovered child in bathroom after searching the family apartment.
Mother discovered child in bathroom after searching the family apartment.
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Sharjah: A young girl died after being found face down in a plastic wash basin containing a small amount of water at her family’s home, highlighting the dangers of leaving water unattended around young children.

Al Dhabah used the case to warn parents and caregivers that drowning can happen within minutes and without obvious signs of distress, even in a home with no swimming pool or other apparent water hazards.

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Girl went missing during a five-minute break

The incident happened while the mother was preparing a meal in the kitchen and keeping an eye on her children. Her young daughter was moving around nearby, while her son was playing in the same area.

The mother believed the children were safe. The apartment’s main door was closed and locked, and there was no swimming pool or other obvious source of danger in the home.

At one point, the boy sat down to watch a cartoon on television while the mother continued preparing the meal.

During a five-minute break in the cartoon, the mother realised her daughter was missing. She searched the children’s bedroom and her own room before asking the household helper if she had seen the girl.

Unable to find her daughter, the mother continued checking the apartment. Knowing that the main entrance was secured, she eventually opened the bathroom connected to the living room and discovered the child face down in a plastic wash basin.

Small amount of water proved fatal

The plastic wash basin was used by the mother to hand wash the children’s clothes. It contained only a small amount of water, less than a quarter of its depth.

The mother immediately lifted her daughter, rushed to seek help and contacted emergency medical services. The child was taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Drowning can happen without warning

Al Dhabah highlighted a common misconception that drowning always involves loud cries for help, splashing or a visible struggle.

Young children can drown silently and may be unable to lift their heads or call for help once their faces are under water. This means an incident can go unnoticed, even when an adult is nearby.

The case highlights how a small amount of water in an everyday household item can pose a fatal risk to a young child.

Parents urged to remove water hazards

Parents and caregivers should empty buckets, plastic wash basins, tubs and other containers immediately after use, rather than leaving standing water within a child’s reach. Even shallow water can be dangerous.

Bathroom doors should be kept closed and, where possible, fitted with child safety locks to prevent young children from entering unsupervised.

The incident also underscores the importance of constant supervision. A child’s sudden disappearance from view, even for a few minutes, can have devastating consequences, while a quiet room does not necessarily mean a child is safe.

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