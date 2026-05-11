Speaking to Gulf News, Al Mazrouai said the two boys stopped near the dam and began walking along the edge of the water before the teenager suddenly lost his footing and fell in.

“The mud was very thick, and their feet got stuck in it as soon as they stepped in,” the father told Gulf News. “As my son tried to move, he slipped and fell into the water. It was the first time in his life he had ever gone to the dam.”

Al Mazrouai said his son and his cousin had mud and clay stuck to their feet while walking near the dam, prompting them to move closer to the water to wash off the dirt.

He said he and his brother entered the dam in an attempt to save the teenager, but were unable to reach him because of the difficult water conditions and strong currents. Witnesses said the boy remained submerged for nearly one and a half hours before divers eventually recovered the body.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.