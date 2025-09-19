UAE-based businessman buys 12 new iPhones to gift employees at launch event

Dubai: Not everyone in the bustling crowd was shopping solely for personal use. Mohammad Danish, an entrepreneur, successfully acquired an impressive 12 new iPhones, including the coveted Air and Pro Max models. With a twinkle in his eye, he shared, “I secured more devices by utilising various pickup contacts.” As the owner of a thriving company in the UAE, he planned to distribute these gleaming gadgets to his employees as part of an exciting promotional initiative. “It’s a fantastic way to reward the team while also joining in on the buzz surrounding this launch,” he explained, his enthusiasm palpable.