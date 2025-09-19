GOLD/FOREX
UAE-based businessman buys 12 new iPhones to gift employees at launch event

Many left with their new devices, ready to explore the iOS and camera features

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai: Not everyone in the bustling crowd was shopping solely for personal use. Mohammad Danish, an entrepreneur, successfully acquired an impressive 12 new iPhones, including the coveted Air and Pro Max models. With a twinkle in his eye, he shared, “I secured more devices by utilising various pickup contacts.” As the owner of a thriving company in the UAE, he planned to distribute these gleaming gadgets to his employees as part of an exciting promotional initiative. “It’s a fantastic way to reward the team while also joining in on the buzz surrounding this launch,” he explained, his enthusiasm palpable.

For many in the UAE, the iPhone launch is a highly anticipated event. The Dubai Mall Apple Store became a hub of excitement with the arrival of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new ultra-thin iPhone Air. Unlike previous years, the launch was more controlled, with access limited to customers who had pre-ordered their devices online for in-store pickup. Despite the new system, queues still formed as loyal fans gathered to be among the first in the region to get their hands on the latest tech.

