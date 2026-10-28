GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

UAE woman jailed for three months after late-night cafe fight

Woman fined Dh5,000 under electronic monitoring; cafe manager fined Dh3,000

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A cafe dispute in Ras Al Khaimah escalated into a fight, leading to jail and fines.
A cafe dispute in Ras Al Khaimah escalated into a fight, leading to jail and fines.

Ras Al Khaimah: A dispute over an open window at a cafe on Al Qawasim Corniche escalated into insults and a physical altercation shortly after 12.50am, resulting in convictions for both a customer and the cafe manager.

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance sentenced the 26-year-old Syrian woman to three months in prison, to be served under electronic monitoring, and fined her Dh5,000. The 20-year-old Syrian manager was fined Dh3,000 for publicly insulting and verbally threatening her. Both were also ordered to pay court fees.

Under the monitoring order, the woman must remain at her residence in Al Dahan and may leave only during official working hours if she submits an official letter from her employer.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Window dispute turns physical

Court records show the woman was smoking shisha upstairs when she opened a window while the cafe’s air-conditioning was running. CCTV footage showed her resting her feet on furniture and pressing her shoes against a street-facing window before opening it.

Concerned that hot air could affect the air-conditioning equipment, a waitress asked her to close the window. The woman refused, saying she was paying for her stay. The manager went upstairs to intervene.

The argument escalated, with the woman allegedly insulting the manager by calling him a “donkey” and accusing him of lacking understanding. The manager, in turn, was accused of insulting her and threatening to break her leg if she returned to the cafe.

CCTV footage showed the woman leaving with her sister, followed by the manager. After a brief exchange, she turned and slapped him. Her sister tried to pull her away, but the woman returned and slapped him again before leaving.

The manager reported the incident to police through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application but declined an immediate medical examination. The woman later attended a police station after investigators contacted her and made counter allegations of verbal abuse and threats.

Lawyer disputes allegations

lawyer Hanan Salem Al Shimili, representing the manager, said her client had acted in his professional capacity to protect the premises and maintain order.

She said the manager and waitress had asked the woman to close the window to prevent possible damage to the air-conditioning equipment. The manager consistently denied insulting or threatening her, the lawyer said.

Al Shimili questioned the credibility and timing of the woman’s complaint, noting that her client reported the alleged assault shortly after the incident, while the woman complained several days later.

She also disputed the woman’s account of an alleged request for her phone number, saying the surveillance footage did not support it. The lawyer challenged the sister’s testimony, arguing that it closely mirrored the complainant’s account rather than providing an independent recollection.

The defence maintained that the allegations against the manager lacked sufficient objective evidence and stemmed from his efforts to carry out his duties. Al Shimili asked the court to acquit him and return his confiscated passport.

Court weighs footage and testimony

The court considered CCTV footage, police records and statements from a cafe employee and the woman’s sister.

The defence argued that the footage had no audio and could not establish whether the manager had made the alleged insults or threats.

The court ruled that the absence of audio did not invalidate the verbal allegations, which could be assessed alongside witness testimony, the footage and surrounding circumstances. It also found that a delay in filing a complaint did not, by itself, disprove an allegation.

The court accepted the sister’s testimony as corroborative, finding it consistent with the broader sequence of events.

It concluded that both parties had engaged in verbal hostility and physical aggression. The woman was convicted of assault and publicly insulting the manager, while he was convicted of publicly insulting and verbally threatening her. The court treated each party’s offences as linked to the same incident when determining the penalties.

The woman received a three-month prison sentence and a Dh5,000 fine, with electronic monitoring imposed for her custodial term. The manager was fined Dh3,000, with his young age considered a mitigating factor.

The case followed a Public Prosecution investigation that led to both parties being referred to trial. Both were ordered to pay court fees.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeRas Al Khaimah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Phone records, witness testimony and evidence gaps come under scrutiny.

Dubai court acquits man in 6-hour detention case

3m read
Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

1m read
Egyptian woman arrested after biting lawyer’s ear in a taxi dispute that turned into street fight in Menoufia Governorate. The incident sparked social media buzz.

Woman held after biting lawyer’s ear in street fight

1m read
Public asked to contact 999 or 901 with information that could help locate Sheikha.

Police issue appeal for missing Emirati woman

1m read