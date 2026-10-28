Under the monitoring order, the woman must remain at her residence in Al Dahan and may leave only during official working hours if she submits an official letter from her employer.

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance sentenced the 26-year-old Syrian woman to three months in prison, to be served under electronic monitoring, and fined her Dh5,000. The 20-year-old Syrian manager was fined Dh3,000 for publicly insulting and verbally threatening her. Both were also ordered to pay court fees.

The manager reported the incident to police through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application but declined an immediate medical examination. The woman later attended a police station after investigators contacted her and made counter allegations of verbal abuse and threats.

CCTV footage showed the woman leaving with her sister, followed by the manager. After a brief exchange, she turned and slapped him. Her sister tried to pull her away, but the woman returned and slapped him again before leaving.

The argument escalated, with the woman allegedly insulting the manager by calling him a “donkey” and accusing him of lacking understanding. The manager, in turn, was accused of insulting her and threatening to break her leg if she returned to the cafe.

The defence maintained that the allegations against the manager lacked sufficient objective evidence and stemmed from his efforts to carry out his duties. Al Shimili asked the court to acquit him and return his confiscated passport.

She also disputed the woman’s account of an alleged request for her phone number, saying the surveillance footage did not support it. The lawyer challenged the sister’s testimony, arguing that it closely mirrored the complainant’s account rather than providing an independent recollection.

She said the manager and waitress had asked the woman to close the window to prevent possible damage to the air-conditioning equipment. The manager consistently denied insulting or threatening her, the lawyer said.

It concluded that both parties had engaged in verbal hostility and physical aggression. The woman was convicted of assault and publicly insulting the manager, while he was convicted of publicly insulting and verbally threatening her. The court treated each party’s offences as linked to the same incident when determining the penalties.

The court ruled that the absence of audio did not invalidate the verbal allegations, which could be assessed alongside witness testimony, the footage and surrounding circumstances. It also found that a delay in filing a complaint did not, by itself, disprove an allegation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.