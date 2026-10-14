Ajman mother fined Dh1,000 for hitting son on head with microphone

Court grants leniency due to family relationship despite medical evidence of injuries
Ajman: The Ajman Federal Court of First Instance has fined a 33-year-old Gulf national mother Dh1,000 for assaulting her son with a microphone, causing injuries that left him temporarily unable to carry out his daily activities for up to 20 days.
The woman was convicted of assault under Article 390(2) of the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law. The court also ordered her to pay court fees, taking into consideration the fact that the victim was her son.
Court records showed that the incident followed a dispute between the boy and his sister. During the altercation, the mother struck her son on the head with a microphone. The boy was also bitten by a dog owned by the mother, sustaining further injuries.
The case came to light after the boy’s father reported the alleged assault to the police. The complaint was registered and referred to the Public Prosecution, which brought the case before the court.
A medical report confirmed that the boy had sustained injuries that temporarily affected his ability to perform daily activities for a period of up to 20 days.
The mother denied the charge during the investigation and maintained her denial when she appeared before the court via video link. Her lawyer submitted a memorandum seeking her acquittal, while the Public Prosecution urged the court to convict her based on the evidence.
In its judgment, the court found that the boy’s statements during the investigation were corroborated by the medical report, which supported the allegation of assault and linked the injuries to the incident.
The court ruled that the defence arguments did not undermine the evidence against the defendant and found her guilty of assault.
In deciding the sentence, the court took into account the family relationship between the defendant and the victim, granting her leniency because she was his mother.
The court subsequently fined her Dh1,000 and ordered her to pay court fees.