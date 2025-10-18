Gold rush in Dubai: Shoppers throng stores for Dhanteras and Diwali

Jewellery stores across Dubai and other emirates witnessed heavy festive crowds as residents queued up to buy gold for Dhanteras and Diwali. Many took advantage of price dips, festive promotions, and the auspicious timing for gold purchases.
Shoppers crowd a jewellery store in Dubai for Dhanteras, marking the start of festive gold buying.
Customers browse glittering gold bangles and necklaces as Diwali fever grips UAE jewellery markets.
Sales staff attend to a steady stream of buyers taking advantage of festive offers across Dubai’s gold shops.
A family inspects traditional gold ornaments at a Deira jewellery outlet during the Dhanteras rush.
Dubai’s famous Gold Souq sees a surge in visitors as residents queue up for auspicious Dhanteras purchases.
Shoppers compare intricate gold designs.
Shining displays of bangles and chains draw festive crowds to Dubai’s leading jewellery stores.
With Diwali around the corner, Dubai’s gold shops sparkle brighter than ever amid strong festive demand.
Many buyers opt for small coins and pendants — a traditional way to mark the auspicious day of Dhanteras.