GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Gold rush in Dubai: Shoppers throng stores for Dhanteras and Diwali

Shoppers crowd gold stores, taking advantage of festive offers and auspicious buying days

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Jewellery stores across Dubai and other emirates witnessed heavy festive crowds as residents queued up to buy gold for Dhanteras and Diwali. Many took advantage of price dips, festive promotions, and the auspicious timing for gold purchases.
Jewellery stores across Dubai and other emirates witnessed heavy festive crowds as residents queued up to buy gold for Dhanteras and Diwali. Many took advantage of price dips, festive promotions, and the auspicious timing for gold purchases.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/9
Shoppers crowd a jewellery store in Dubai for Dhanteras, marking the start of festive gold buying.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/9
Customers browse glittering gold bangles and necklaces as Diwali fever grips UAE jewellery markets.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
3/9
Sales staff attend to a steady stream of buyers taking advantage of festive offers across Dubai’s gold shops.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
4/9
A family inspects traditional gold ornaments at a Deira jewellery outlet during the Dhanteras rush.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
5/9
Dubai’s famous Gold Souq sees a surge in visitors as residents queue up for auspicious Dhanteras purchases.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
6/9
Shoppers compare intricate gold designs.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
7/9
Shining displays of bangles and chains draw festive crowds to Dubai’s leading jewellery stores.
Ahmad Alotbi/gulf News
8/9
With Diwali around the corner, Dubai’s gold shops sparkle brighter than ever amid strong festive demand.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
9/9
Many buyers opt for small coins and pendants — a traditional way to mark the auspicious day of Dhanteras.
Ahmad Alotbi/gulf News
Related Topics:
UAE Gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shoppers crowd a jewellery store in Dubai ahead of Dhanteras, marking the start of festive gold buying.

Diwali 2025: Tips to buy gold jewellery as prices soar

1h ago3m read
Buying precious metals like gold and silver on Dhanteras is deeply symbolic.

Why buying gold tomorrow will bring good fortune

3m read
In the Gold Souk and beyond, shoppers are opting for lighter jewellery, smaller gold coins, or spreading purchases out across months rather than making heavy investments all at once.

Record gold prices make this Diwali the costliest yet

2m read
My Gold Wallet launches UAE’s first digital gold app

My Gold Wallet launches UAE’s first digital gold app

2m read