Why is Dussehra celebrated in India? The story, effigies and the countdown to Diwali

The Mahabharata adds a twist of its own. The five Pandava brothers, forced to spend the last year of their exile in disguise, wrapped up their weapons and hid them in the branches of a Shami tree. On Vijayadashami they came back, took up their arms again and stepped out of hiding. That is why the Shami tree is worshipped on this day, and why many families still honour the tools of their trade.