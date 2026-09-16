The latest cuts began in the US on September 14 and have since reached India
An Oracle employee who spent 12 years at the technology company has lost his job, and his wife’s account of his dedication has drawn attention online.
Pooja Sahu said her husband, Sourabh, discovered he had been laid off after he was unable to log in to his work system. She shared his experience in a LinkedIn post that has attracted attention from professionals and social media users.
According to Sahu, Sourabh regularly worked through personal and family occasions. She said he continued working during festivals including Holi, Diwali as well as on birthdays, anniversaries and weekends.
She also recalled a particularly difficult period when she was admitted to hospital for surgery. According to her account, Sourabh continued working from the hospital while staying with her.
During a family vacation in New Mexico, he also remained on call while she drove, Sahu said.
More recently, after the couple adopted a dog, she said Sourabh continued working late into the night while caring for the pet, sometimes working until around 3 am. She said he eventually fell ill.
Sahu described her husband as someone who rarely complained about the pressures of his job and said he had spent more than two decades in the IT industry.
She has also appealed to her professional network to help Sourabh find a new opportunity.
Sourabh’s job loss comes as Oracle has begun another round of workforce reductions. The latest cuts began in the US on September 14 and have since reached India, according to reports.
In India, product engineering teams appear to have been among the most affected functions, while support and consulting teams have reportedly seen fewer cuts. Some senior employees in Oracle Financial Services Software’s global teams have also been affected, according to Moneycontrol.
Oracle has not confirmed the exact number of employees affected in India. Earlier estimates cited by Moneycontrol suggested that close to 3,000 employees in India could eventually be affected. The publication also reported internal estimates of 7,000 to 10,000 global job cuts in the latest restructuring, although the final figure remains uncertain.
Reports said affected employees were informed that their positions had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational change. Some employees were reportedly told that their final working day was the same day they received the notification.
The latest layoffs follow a much larger workforce reduction during Oracle’s previous financial year.
The new cuts come as Oracle continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure. The company reported $28.5 billion in capital expenditure in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and has forecast capital spending of up to $95 billion for the full fiscal year.
Oracle has not publicly disclosed the final number of employees affected by the latest round.
The account has prompted online discussion about job security, workplace dedication and the personal sacrifices employees can make during long corporate careers.
With inputs from Agencies