He's careful not to frame that appetite as imitation, though. Asked how he tells apart a submission that's genuinely using manga's visual language from one that's simply copying it, Abedin said the tell isn't stylistic at all. "You can usually tell quite quickly whether someone has a story they genuinely want to tell or whether they simply like the look of a particular manga or anime," he said. "The important thing for us is what's underneath the art style. Who are these characters? What's the story? Why does this world exist?" That standard, he added, applies regardless of who's submitting. "We're not trying to create Japanese manga in the UAE. We're seeing what happens when creators from here take that influence and make something of their own."