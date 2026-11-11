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Ranveer Singh's grandfather dies during Diwali: 'A glorious life to be celebrated'

Ranveer's cousin Saumya Hingorani posted the news on Instagram

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Ranveer Singh's grandfather dies during Diwali: 'A glorious life to be celebrated'

Dr Ram Hingorani, maternal grandfather of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, has died at the age of 96. He died on Diwali while his family was performing Lakshmi Puja, according to a tribute shared by his granddaughter, Saumya Hingorani, on social media.

Ranveer Singh’s cousin announces grandfather’s death

Saumya shared a series of photographs and videos of her grandfather on Instagram, remembering him as a man who lived a long and fulfilling life.

Describing him as “96 years young”, she said he had passed away peacefully and suggested that he could not have chosen a more meaningful moment to bid farewell – during Diwali, as the family gathered for Lakshmi Puja.

In her emotional tribute, Saumya also imagined her grandfather reuniting with her late grandmother, writing about the couple watching over the family together. She thanked him for everything he had given them, added a playful request for him to save some ice cream for her and signed off with “Hari Om”.

The statement read: "A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om (sic)," she wrote.

Ranveer Singh’s memories with his grandfather

Ranveer has yet to publicly comment on his grandfather’s death. The actor, however, has often shared glimpses of their close relationship on social media.

In 2023, while promoting his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer posted a video of himself dancing with his grandfather to the film’s song ‘What Jhumka?’.

The following year, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actor praised his grandfather for exercising his right to vote despite being 93 and braving the summer heat.

Sharing a photograph of him after he cast his vote, Ranveer wrote: “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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