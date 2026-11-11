The statement read: "A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om (sic)," she wrote.