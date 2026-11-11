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Ranveer, Deepika's intimate Diwali celebration with family after welcoming baby Devi

Bollywood's power couple shares festive joy with family in Bengaluru

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Deepika and Ranveer's Diwali celebrations.
Deepika and Ranveer's Diwali celebrations.
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Dubai: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked Diwali 2026 with an intimate family celebration in Bengaluru, making the festival particularly special as they celebrate their first Diwali as parents to two daughters.

A photograph from the gathering has surfaced on social media, offering fans a rare glimpse of the couple's festive celebrations with Deepika's family.

The picture features Ranveer and Deepika posing alongside her parents, badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone. A few close friends were also part of the gathering, which appeared to be a private family affair.

The couple opted for traditional outfits for the occasion. Ranveer looked festive in a purple kurta set paired with a waistcoat, while Deepika wore a bright yellow silk suit. She completed her look with her hair tied in a neat bun and understated accessories.

The actors have not shared pictures from the celebration on their own social media accounts.

The festive gathering comes weeks after the couple introduced their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, to the world.

Ranveer and Deepika introduce baby Devi

On Dussehra, the couple shared a special family photograph on Instagram, revealing their younger daughter's name.

Deepika captioned the post, "Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh".

The heartwarming photograph showed the family dressed in coordinated ivory-and-gold outfits. Deepika was seen cradling baby Devi, wrapped in a golden swaddle, while Ranveer looked on with a smile. Their elder daughter, Dua, added a tender touch by leaning forward to kiss her baby sister on the forehead.

Fans warmly received the announcement, having been waiting for the couple to share the name of their second child.

A growing family

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. Their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born on September 8, 2024. They welcomed their second daughter, Devi, on September 19, 2026.

The couple has largely kept their children out of the public eye, sharing only occasional glimpses of their family life.

Deepika's upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'King', which is scheduled to release on December 24. She will also star alongside Allu Arjun in director Atlee's film 'Raaka'.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is gearing up for 'Pralay', following the success of his 'Dhurandhar' franchise.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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