Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal second daughter’s name on Dussehra

Dua welcomed her baby sister recently as the family shared their first joint snap
Dubai: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given fans another reason to celebrate this Dussehra, revealing the name of their second daughter in a heartwarming social media announcement.
The couple introduced their newborn as Devi Padukone Singh, sharing a family photograph featuring their elder daughter Dua and the newest addition to their family.
“Of Love & Abundance... 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿,” the actors wrote in a joint Instagram post.
The timing of the announcement was particularly symbolic. Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is also associated with the worship of Goddess Durga and the power of the divine feminine.
Their choice of name appears to reflect that sentiment. Derived from Sanskrit, Devi means goddess and is associated with feminine strength, divinity and grace.
The photograph offers a rare glimpse into the couple's family life, with little Dua joining her parents in welcoming her baby sister.
For Deepika and Ranveer, who have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, the announcement marks another personal milestone.