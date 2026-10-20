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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal second daughter’s name on Dussehra

Dua welcomed her baby sister recently as the family shared their first joint snap

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their two daughters
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their two daughters

Dubai: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given fans another reason to celebrate this Dussehra, revealing the name of their second daughter in a heartwarming social media announcement.

The couple introduced their newborn as Devi Padukone Singh, sharing a family photograph featuring their elder daughter Dua and the newest addition to their family.

“Of Love & Abundance... 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿,” the actors wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The timing of the announcement was particularly symbolic. Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is also associated with the worship of Goddess Durga and the power of the divine feminine.

Their choice of name appears to reflect that sentiment. Derived from Sanskrit, Devi means goddess and is associated with feminine strength, divinity and grace.

The photograph offers a rare glimpse into the couple's family life, with little Dua joining her parents in welcoming her baby sister.

For Deepika and Ranveer, who have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, the announcement marks another personal milestone.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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