Deepika's old wish for a big family: "Three little kids scuttling about"

The couple welcomed their second daughter on Sept 19, two years after Dua's arrival
Dubai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second daughter, and the couple's own words over the years suggest neither of them was ever quietly planning a small family.
Across interviews, television appearances and conclave stages going back more than five years, the two have talked openly about children, about who gets to decide, and about what they hoped to hand down. Some of it was earnest. Some of it was Ranveer being Ranveer.
Here is what they said before any of it happened.
Long before Dua arrived, Deepika was asked what life might have looked like without acting. Her answer skipped straight past the career question.
"If I was not an actor, I don't know what I would've been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots, have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I'm doing."
Speaking at the India Economic Conclave shortly after the couple married, Ranveer was asked about children and deflected the decision entirely to his wife.
"It's not my call really. Partly yes, it's my call but mostly it's just her and I allow her that. I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is better at everything," he said, adding that he had no problem admitting she was the more mature and more evolved of the two.
Deepika returned to a version of that conversation in a 2025 interview with Marie Claire, while discussing the pressure women face over when to start a family. Recalling what Ranveer had told her, she said: "He was like, 'It's your body. Yes, it's a together decision, but eventually it's your body that's going to go through it. So whenever you feel ready'."
In 2021, while hosting the television show The Big Picture, Ranveer worked his own timeline into a bit about his wife's childhood photographs.
"Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae."
Translated from the Hindi, that reads: "As you guys know I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, give me one baby like this one, my life will be set."
Dua was born three years later.
The Vogue Singapore interview in 2024 came while the couple were expecting their first child, and Deepika used it to talk about upbringing rather than logistics.
"Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family," she told the magazine.
She then explained why her own childhood mattered to her. People she had grown up around, she said, always told her she had not changed, which she took as a reflection of how she was raised.
"In this industry, it's easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."
After Dua was born, Ranveer described the shift in his wife to Marie Claire.
"This is the best version of Deepika I have ever known," he said. He cited the idea that how a person does one thing is how they do everything, and said it held true of her as a mother: completely present, immersed, attentive and gentle.
He also flagged the cost of that focus. "Everything in Deepika's life now revolves around Dua. Everything else comes secondary, sometimes even her own health."
The couple began dating while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Dua Padukone Singh followed in September 2024, born at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital.
Their second daughter arrived on 19 September 2026, announced with a footprint image and the date. The baby's name has not yet been shared.