If you’ve got a social pupper, this is their time to shine and learn a few new tricks (or asanas). Real Pilates is bringing back its Doggie Lattes at The Duck Hook and has called on hoomans to roll out their yoga mats alongside their furry friends. You do need to keep the dog on a lead in some places and to book in advance. Here’s a chance to make friends with like-minded people – and their sweet paw pals. Go on then, let the dogs out.