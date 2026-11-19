From hang-outs with your pup to food making masterclasses, here are things to try
As winter sings its sweet song with cooler breezes and UAE-wide festive celebrations, you are going to find yourself spoilt for choice of things to do. We’ve been searching for all the fun stuff in the country and this is enough to get anyone into FOMO mode. Let’s get started with what’s happening this weekend – from hang-outs with your four-pawed furry to food making masterclasses and easy-on-the-wallet arcade time, here’s what you’ve got to look forward to between Nov 20-22.
On the lookout for the best slice? Here's a new spot with a new deal to try out. Ciao Pizza opened just this week and claims to have quite the menu. Think Diavola with spicy salame, ‘nduja and hot honey, and the Mortadella & Pistachio with creamy stracciatella and pistachio dust, alongside fresh pasta and Italian favourites. There's a kid's corner too, just fyi, in case you want some downtime without worrying about being entertainment. Ciao bella, ciao.
Price: Dh50 (any pizza)
When: Nov 20-22, from 6pm
Where: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay
Enjoy the weather with a brunch that also includes outdoor cinema and live entertainment. The littles get their own spread and the picky eaters get a whole range of international specialties to choose from. Plus, with views of the Dubai Creek and golf course, this one ticks the checklist for the whole family.
Price: Dh195 (per person, soft package); Dh325 (per person, sparkling package), Dh95 (kids aged six to 12); free for children under six
When: Sun, 1pm-4pm
Where: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai
Cosy places invite confidences, especially if you are chatting over food. Live at LARTE, the monthly Italian Supper Club, is offering just such a place where you can meet people, eat your fill, and find your friends. The evening will kick off with a welcome drink and aperitivo bites, followed by a three-course menu featuring Italian-inspired cooking. Think rilled polenta with Taleggio in two ways and sautéed porcini mushrooms, or pan-seared scallops served with celeriac purée and caviar - and that's just for starters.
Price: Dh280
When: Sat, 7pm onwards
Where: Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City
Want plans that'll have the kids giggling, learning, and wanting to go back to more? Now, the little rug-rats can have adventures climbing interactive walls, discovering adventure zones, and learning arts and crafts, without giving your budget a blow. This is a THIS weekend special though, so start planning.
Price: Dh90
When: Fri
Where: Al Joud Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz, Dubai
If you’ve got a social pupper, this is their time to shine and learn a few new tricks (or asanas). Real Pilates is bringing back its Doggie Lattes at The Duck Hook and has called on hoomans to roll out their yoga mats alongside their furry friends. You do need to keep the dog on a lead in some places and to book in advance. Here’s a chance to make friends with like-minded people – and their sweet paw pals. Go on then, let the dogs out.
Price: Free
When: Sat, 9am-10am
Where: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club
Calling all kimchi fans for a class they’ll remember. Be schooled in the art of making your own gut-healing concoction at this Korean steakhouse. It’s not only a good chance to learn a culinary tradition but you’ll also gain some seriously cool skills. And then, of course, since you are already there, stick around for the steak.
Price: Dh195 (per person)
When: Sunday, 2pm–5pm
Where: Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah
If art makes you feel, make a dash for World Art Dubai's 12th edition this weekend. More than 300 exhibitors are coming together from over 65 countries, so it's safe to say there'll be plenty of conversation-worthy canvases to see. Want to invest in a piece, you can. Or if you simply like looking around at what's possible - from sculpture to paint work and immersive digital experiences - you'll be in good hands.
Price: From Dh20
When: Thu-Sun, 1pm-9pm
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 2 and 3