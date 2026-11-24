Pizza and a movie? Yes please!
For a week filled with laughter, gratitude, and all manner of pleasant things, look to this list for ideas. There’s pizza that captures the essence of a Turkey-and-gravy meal, a spot where you can let your fists do the talking, and a live show to keep you engaged. Here’s a look at your options:
Multi award-winning Hindi movie Pyre is releasing in the UAE this Friday. The film is set against Kumaon Himalayas and follows ageing couple Padam Singh and Tulsi and their lives as they deal with love and the loneliness that comes with an empty nest. The movie features music by Oscar-winning composer Mychael Danna and lyrics by Gulzar.
Put on your gloves and give stinging like a bee a go. This Saturday you can take a beginner-friendly session that combines kickboxing, strength and cardio for free. There are only 10 spots though, so booking is mandatory. Now then, don’t forget to move like a butterfly!
Price: Free
When: Sat, 9am-10am
Where: Masdar City, Abu Dhabi
H72 Productions has just the thing to get your weekend started – a play that combines mystery with comedy. In this iteration of Ken Ludwig’s production, a Broadway actor who plays Sherlock Holmes on stage calls his other actor friends home for Christmas. When one turns up dead, he’s determined to find the killer – only, he’s not particularly good at it, so what ensues is laughter and chaos instead.
Price: Dh100
When: Nov 27-Nov 29, 7.30pm
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
In Dubai just until the end of the month, this London fav can be found at Pickl City Walk. The menu isn’t of course as extensive as the one you’d find back in the UK, but you do get a choice of three burgers and a very well-known side. There’s the Bacon Butter Burger, with double American cheese, crispy beef bacon and burnt butter mayo. Then there’s Picante Deluxe, finished with a habanero harissa glaze and fermented red chilli mayo. And crispy fried chicken with candied red chillies and sriracha butter. No matter what else you get though, don’t forget the signature tots.
Thanksgiving is falling on Nov 26. To celebrate – or even if you don’t but you love food – have a read of the best turkey takeaways in the UAE. The sides often include cranberry sauce and gravy. Gather your friends and family members for an meeting full of laughter and love. After all, isn’t that what we are all really grateful for?
Whether you want to work on your tan or just get a little Vitamin D and H2O sorted, this makes for a fun option. The Pool & Beach Day Pass allows you to lay by the pools between Mon and Thursday, jump into the Just Splash Waterpark, and what’s more, redeem your cash on dining credits at some of the outlets. Talk about a swimming arrangement.
Price: Dh250 per person; 40 per cent off for kids aged six-12.
When: Mon-Thu, 9am-6pm
Where: JA Beach Hotel
Want a bite of turkey without buying the whole bird? Sample Pitfire Pizza’s latest, aptly named Thanksgiving on a Slice. The limited-edition pizza has a 10-inch homemade gravy base, topped with roasted turkey and creamy mozzarella. It’s then loaded with candied sweet potatoes and a generous helping of sage, onion and sausage stuffing. A drizzle of spiced cranberry sauce finishes the bite.
Price: Dh64
When: Until 30
Where: Across Pitfire Pizza dine-in locations and on delivery