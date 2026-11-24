For a week filled with laughter, gratitude, and all manner of pleasant things, look to this list for ideas. There’s pizza that captures the essence of a Turkey-and-gravy meal, a spot where you can let your fists do the talking, and a live show to keep you engaged. Here’s a look at your options:

Multi award-winning Hindi movie Pyre is releasing in the UAE this Friday. The film is set against Kumaon Himalayas and follows ageing couple Padam Singh and Tulsi and their lives as they deal with love and the loneliness that comes with an empty nest. The movie features music by Oscar-winning composer Mychael Danna and lyrics by Gulzar.

Put on your gloves and give stinging like a bee a go. This Saturday you can take a beginner-friendly session that combines kickboxing, strength and cardio for free. There are only 10 spots though, so booking is mandatory. Now then, don’t forget to move like a butterfly!

H72 Productions has just the thing to get your weekend started – a play that combines mystery with comedy. In this iteration of Ken Ludwig’s production, a Broadway actor who plays Sherlock Holmes on stage calls his other actor friends home for Christmas. When one turns up dead, he’s determined to find the killer – only, he’s not particularly good at it, so what ensues is laughter and chaos instead.

In Dubai just until the end of the month, this London fav can be found at Pickl City Walk. The menu isn’t of course as extensive as the one you’d find back in the UK, but you do get a choice of three burgers and a very well-known side. There’s the Bacon Butter Burger, with double American cheese, crispy beef bacon and burnt butter mayo. Then there’s Picante Deluxe, finished with a habanero harissa glaze and fermented red chilli mayo. And crispy fried chicken with candied red chillies and sriracha butter. No matter what else you get though, don’t forget the signature tots.

Thanksgiving is falling on Nov 26. To celebrate – or even if you don’t but you love food – have a read of the best turkey takeaways in the UAE . The sides often include cranberry sauce and gravy. Gather your friends and family members for an meeting full of laughter and love. After all, isn’t that what we are all really grateful for?

Whether you want to work on your tan or just get a little Vitamin D and H2O sorted, this makes for a fun option. The Pool & Beach Day Pass allows you to lay by the pools between Mon and Thursday, jump into the Just Splash Waterpark, and what’s more, redeem your cash on dining credits at some of the outlets. Talk about a swimming arrangement.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.