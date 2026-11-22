For all the deliciousness, none of the grunt work
Feeling grateful for family and friends but not quite enough to spend hours on the hot stove? We’ve got you covered this season. From turkey with all the trimmings to roasts done right, here are some options for a lovely Thanksgiving meal. You are welcome.
For six-to-seven kilos of turkey that’ll be the perfect centre piece of any family meal, put your order in at Al Bayt.
Price: Dh899
When: Throughout December 2026, 10am-11pm
Where: Palace Downtown
For French-style comfort food, order yourself a feast that includes golden roasted turkey with all the trimmings. Sides include aromatic mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, gratin Dauphinois (classic French scalloped potatoes), truffle macaroni gratin and roasted vegetables. You’ll also get gravy and cranberry sauce.
Price: Dh799 (turkey with gravy) or Dh1,199 (with sides) for delivery. Dh1,399 (dine-in). Add-on sides from Dh57
When: Until Jan 7, with 48 hours’ notice
Where: JLT at the Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, and in Barsha Heights at the Grand Millennium Hotel
Show up dressed smartly, because this is Thanksgiving with a five-star rating where even the turkey looks prim and proper. You’ll get to sample seasonal favourites and classic American flavours at the buffet. As for what’ll sit on your plate, that’ll be the aforementioned smoked turkey, served golden and tender with rich gravy and cranberry sauce, accompanied by roast potatoes and maple-glazed carrots, grilled lobster, fresh salads, and dessert (apple pie, maple pecan cupcakes and gelato).
Price: Dh395 (adult); Dh198 (child); free for those under four
When: Nov 26, 6pm-9.30pm
Where: Atlantis The Royal
Chef Gabriela is bringing a traditional Central American feast to UAE’s shores. You’ll not just get a beautifully made bird but also Nicaraguan stuffing, miso maple sweet potatoes, dill rice with pistachios and more. Want something sweet to round out the meal? You can add Tres Leches to your table for an additional Dh175.
Price: Dh799 (turkey); Dh1,199 (turkey plus sides) for at home dining. Dh999 (turkey) and Dh1,399 (with trimmings) dine in. Add-ons from Dh69
When: Until Jan 7, 48 hours’ notice needed
Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel
Leave the cooking to the experts so that they can leave the chilling to experts too (you are nominated on this score). The feast features a whole roasted turkey, classic stuffing, gourmet sides, rich gravy, and all the festive trimmings.
Price: Dh495, 48 hours’ needed
When: Dec 20-27, 11am-7,30pm
Where: The Drip Café, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay
The Holiday Table is back with festive feasts that can fill between eight-to-ten hungry bellies. Your three options for the main dish are roast turkey stuffed with sage and apricot, a slow-roasted Australian Black Angus Striploin, or a vegetarian mushroom, nut and truffle wellington served with truffle onion jus. The turkey and roast options come with trimmings including duck fat potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, glazed root vegetables, a cauliflower and broccoli gratin, cranberry sauce and gravy. A vegetarian package is built around the Wellington.
Price: Dh889 (turkey); Dh999 (striploin); Dh649 (Wellington). From 1,999 for a roast with all the trimmings.
When: Until Dec 31
Where: Various locations
Just because you’ve decided to host doesn’t mean you need to spend the day toiling in the kitchen. Just give yourself a 48 -hour head start while you order a turkey feast from Mediterranean restaurant riina. The package here comes with a six-to-eight kilo bird, which can serve 10-12 guests. You’ll also get cranberry sauce and a choice of three sides – think roasted leeks with crispy garlic and pistachio gremolata, herb-roasted baby potatoes, green beans with thyme and roasted butternut squash with sage – and add-ons are available, too. You can also have the feast delivered to your door for Dh80.
Price: Dh850 (turkey, cranberry sauce, three sides). Dh80 additional side; Dh120 (add-on truffle mac and cheese)
When: Preorder before Jan 15, min 48 hours’ notice needed
Where: Meadows Village branch
For a meal where the turkey is the main character, but the sides own the spotlight too, check out this takeaway. You can get a half or full bird, depending on your size of gathering, and each order comes with herb-roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed carrots, sage and chestnut stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.
Price: Dh350 (half-turkey); Dh650 (full turkey). Add-ons available per portion.
When: Nov 23-Dec 31
Where: Palm Jumeirah
For a moist turkey with the crispiest golden skin that will have your friends and family gushing about how delicious the food is, try Address Creek Harbour.
Price: Dh799
When: Dec 7-Jan 10, 1pm-6pm
Where: Address Creek Harbour
Meal times are best served with a strategy… and for this one, we’ve got the plan. For six to eight people, you’ll get a showstopping turkey or roast and because it’ll be made so nicely, no one will have the question you about anything because they’ll be too busy tucking in. Happy eating.
Price: Dh849 (turkey); Dh599 (roast beef)
When: Nov 23-30
Where: JLT, Cluster J