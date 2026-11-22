Feeling grateful for family and friends but not quite enough to spend hours on the hot stove? We’ve got you covered this season. From turkey with all the trimmings to roasts done right, here are some options for a lovely Thanksgiving meal. You are welcome.

Show up dressed smartly, because this is Thanksgiving with a five-star rating where even the turkey looks prim and proper. You’ll get to sample seasonal favourites and classic American flavours at the buffet. As for what’ll sit on your plate, that’ll be the aforementioned smoked turkey, served golden and tender with rich gravy and cranberry sauce, accompanied by roast potatoes and maple-glazed carrots, grilled lobster, fresh salads, and dessert (apple pie, maple pecan cupcakes and gelato).

Chef Gabriela is bringing a traditional Central American feast to UAE’s shores. You’ll not just get a beautifully made bird but also Nicaraguan stuffing, miso maple sweet potatoes, dill rice with pistachios and more. Want something sweet to round out the meal? You can add Tres Leches to your table for an additional Dh175.

The Holiday Table is back with festive feasts that can fill between eight-to-ten hungry bellies. Your three options for the main dish are roast turkey stuffed with sage and apricot, a slow-roasted Australian Black Angus Striploin, or a vegetarian mushroom, nut and truffle wellington served with truffle onion jus. The turkey and roast options come with trimmings including duck fat potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, glazed root vegetables, a cauliflower and broccoli gratin, cranberry sauce and gravy. A vegetarian package is built around the Wellington.

Just because you’ve decided to host doesn’t mean you need to spend the day toiling in the kitchen. Just give yourself a 48 -hour head start while you order a turkey feast from Mediterranean restaurant riina. The package here comes with a six-to-eight kilo bird, which can serve 10-12 guests. You’ll also get cranberry sauce and a choice of three sides – think roasted leeks with crispy garlic and pistachio gremolata, herb-roasted baby potatoes, green beans with thyme and roasted butternut squash with sage – and add-ons are available, too. You can also have the feast delivered to your door for Dh80.

For a meal where the turkey is the main character, but the sides own the spotlight too, check out this takeaway. You can get a half or full bird, depending on your size of gathering, and each order comes with herb-roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed carrots, sage and chestnut stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.

Meal times are best served with a strategy… and for this one, we’ve got the plan. For six to eight people, you’ll get a showstopping turkey or roast and because it’ll be made so nicely, no one will have the question you about anything because they’ll be too busy tucking in. Happy eating.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.