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Dubai unveils Dh80m plan to light up Dubai Creek

Heritage, culture and modern design come together in an eight-kilometre project

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Six key locations will be illuminated to create a vibrant nighttime destination.
Six key locations will be illuminated to create a vibrant nighttime destination.

Dubai has started work on the Dubai Creek Lights project, an Dh80 million initiative that will transform the city's historic waterfront into a vibrant nighttime destination while celebrating its rich heritage.

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the project aims to blend history, culture and modern design through an immersive lighting experience.

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Stretching across eight kilometres of Dubai Creek, the project is part of Dubai Municipality's wider efforts to improve public spaces, enhance quality of life and strengthen the city's appeal for both residents and visitors.

Bringing Dubai Creek to life after sunset

Dubai Creek has long been at the heart of the emirate's history, serving as the centre of trade and the starting point of Dubai's transformation into a global city.

The new project will use more than 5,000 lighting units to highlight the Creek's waterfronts, historic districts and architectural landmarks. The lighting display will be visible from more than 1,500 feet above ground, creating a striking night-time skyline.

The project covers six key locations:

  • Creek Quay

  • Creek Promenade at the Gold Souq

  • Creek entrance at Infinity Bridge

  • Al Shindagha Historic District

  • Bur Dubai Souq

  • Al Seef Marina

Each area will feature a customised lighting design that reflects its unique character while preserving the Creek's historic identity.

Focus on sustainability

Dubai Municipality said the project has been designed with sustainability in mind.

The lighting system will minimise its impact on marine life while enhancing the area's appearance after dark. Work will also include upgrades to promenade lighting, waterfront walkways, Creek entrances and building façades to improve safety and make the area more welcoming for pedestrians.

The project supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which aim to create more attractive and people-friendly public spaces across the city.

Celebrating Dubai's heritage

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said Dubai Creek has played a defining role in the emirate's growth for generations.

He said the Creek served as the city's main gateway for trade and commerce and witnessed many of the milestones that shaped modern Dubai. The new project, he added, will celebrate that legacy by creating a distinctive nighttime experience that connects residents and visitors with the city's history.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project would turn Dubai Creek into a landmark evening destination where architecture, history and culture come together.

He said advanced lighting technologies would be carefully adapted to suit the architectural and heritage features of each location, ensuring the area's character is preserved while enhancing its visual appeal.

A new chapter for an iconic landmark

For decades, traditional wooden dhows and trading vessels relied on lights along the Creek to guide them as they carried goods that helped build Dubai's economy.

The Dubai Creek Lights project pays tribute to that history by giving light a new purpose. Instead of guiding ships, it will create memorable experiences for residents and tourists, encourage evening visits and support businesses along the waterfront.

The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Once finished, it will further strengthen Dubai Creek's position as one of the emirate's most important historical, cultural and tourism destinations, while adding another landmark to Dubai's growing portfolio of world-class public spaces.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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