Dubai Creek: Where Dubai’s dreams first set sail

It’s where Dubai grew from a small village into the city it is now
Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) described Dubai Creek as the beating heart of the city’s journey from a modest trading village to a global metropolis, underscoring its enduring role as a symbol of memory, culture, and progress.
On her X account, Sheikha Latifa wrote: “From past to present to the future, Dubai Creek carries our memories,” she said. “It was the heart of old Dubai, where our biggest dreams first took shape and grew into the reality we know today.”
Reflecting on its role as a hub of exchange, she noted: “At Dubai Creek, different cultures met, and ships from all over the world came with trade and knowledge. It’s where Dubai grew from a small village into the city it is now. Every corner tells stories of the people who lived along its banks that have always brought cultures and communities together.”
She highlighted the leadership’s pivotal role in shaping its evolution: “Each stage of its history reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and was continued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Dubai Creek holds the history of our nation, the foundation of its growth, and a reminder of where we began and where we are headed.”
