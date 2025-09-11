GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Creek: Where Dubai’s dreams first set sail

It’s where Dubai grew from a small village into the city it is now

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) described Dubai Creek as the beating heart of the city’s journey from a modest trading village to a global metropolis, underscoring its enduring role as a symbol of memory, culture, and progress.

On her X account, Sheikha Latifa wrote: “From past to present to the future, Dubai Creek carries our memories,” she said. “It was the heart of old Dubai, where our biggest dreams first took shape and grew into the reality we know today.”

Reflecting on its role as a hub of exchange, she noted: “At Dubai Creek, different cultures met, and ships from all over the world came with trade and knowledge. It’s where Dubai grew from a small village into the city it is now. Every corner tells stories of the people who lived along its banks that have always brought cultures and communities together.”

She highlighted the leadership’s pivotal role in shaping its evolution: “Each stage of its history reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and was continued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Dubai Creek holds the history of our nation, the foundation of its growth, and a reminder of where we began and where we are headed.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

