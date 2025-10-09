Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed honoured with Diamond Award for Excellence in Culture

The prestigious accolade acknowledges individuals and organisations that make outstanding contributions to art, heritage, and cultural development worldwide. Under Sheikha Latifa’s leadership, Dubai has strengthened its position as a leading global cultural destination, fostering creativity and innovation while preserving its rich Emirati heritage.

Sheikha Latifa is the only woman from the Arab region to be recognised among this year’s international honourees. The award celebrates her visionary leadership, cultural advocacy, and her efforts in positioning culture as a driver of human progress, dialogue, and global connection.

Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has received the Diamond Award for Excellence in Culture, the highest honour presented annually by the Asociación Española del Lujo (Luxury Spain).

