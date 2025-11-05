Sheikha Latifa inaugurates Dubai Design Week 2025

The multidisciplinary programme for this year’s edition delivers a range of experiences across architecture, interior design, product design, and more. Visitors can explore over 30 large-scale installations and newly commissioned artworks, while more than 50 workshops and masterclasses offer opportunities for engagement and learning. The event also features a market of over 90 artisans and entrepreneurs, providing a platform for creators to present their work to an international audience. Highlights include Downtown Design, the region’s prominent fair for contemporary design, alongside pop-up concepts, regional showcases, and a comprehensive series of talks and panel discussions.

Dubai Design Week 2025 was officially inaugurated by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, on November 5. The event, held in partnership with Dubai Design District (d3) and supported by Dubai Culture, has brought together over 1,000 designers, architects, and innovators from more than 50 countries. The opening highlights Dubai’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its standing as a leading global hub for creativity and innovation. During the ceremony, Sheikha Latifa was joined by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; and Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District.

In her opening address, Sheikha Latifa reflected on the festival’s wider significance. She said: "Dubai Design Week continues to be a platform where ideas transcend boundaries and creativity becomes a shared language of understanding. Each edition reflects our collective belief that design is not only about aesthetics, but also about solving challenges, connecting people, and shaping the way we experience the world. The festival embodies Dubai’s vision as a city that nurtures talent, encourages experimentation, and celebrates collaboration across cultures. Through initiatives like these, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering our creative community and strengthening the emirate’s role as a global meeting point for design, innovation, and dialogue.'"

