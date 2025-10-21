Sharjah hosts 200+ designers for World Stage Design 2025

“This year marks the first time World Stage Design is being hosted in the Middle East — and that is no small milestone,” said Jacqui George, Project Director, in her opening speech.

“It is a moment of profound significance — one that invites us to rethink the geographies of performance and design. We are honoured to be in this dynamic cultural landscape, rich with heritage and vision, where the contemporary arts are thriving and where communities, both local and international, engage in meaningful conversations about sustainability, identity, and creative futures.”