Sharjah hosts 200+ designers for World Stage Design 2025

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi launches Middle East debut of World Stage Design in Sharjah
Sharjah: Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi inaugurated the sixth edition — and Middle East debut — of World Stage Design (WSD) at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA). Held every four years in a different country, the global event is often described as the “Expo” of the performing arts and performance design sectors. This year’s edition runs from October 18 to 25.
The opening ceremony brought together more than 200 designers, artists, and creative professionals from over 50 countries, alongside students and faculty from SPAA. The event marks a cultural milestone for Sharjah, long recognised as the cultural capital of the Arab world.
This edition of WSD is co-produced by SPAA and the International Organization of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT).
“This year marks the first time World Stage Design is being hosted in the Middle East — and that is no small milestone,” said Jacqui George, Project Director, in her opening speech.
“It is a moment of profound significance — one that invites us to rethink the geographies of performance and design. We are honoured to be in this dynamic cultural landscape, rich with heritage and vision, where the contemporary arts are thriving and where communities, both local and international, engage in meaningful conversations about sustainability, identity, and creative futures.”
Centred around the themes of heritage and sustainability, WSD2025 features over 100 professional and emerging designers showcasing works in performance, set, space and object, costume, sound, video, and projection design.
The Theatre Architecture Competition, hosted at Bait Al Shamsi, and the Technical Invention Prize, held at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), highlight over 40 submissions from theatre architects and live event technicians.
Running across eight days, Scenofest, the event’s dynamic segment, features more than 75 talks, workshops, performances, panel discussions, and live installations spread across Sharjah’s cultural venues.
WSD2025 is supported by the Sharjah Department of Culture, Build Partner – Taylex Group, Logistics Partner – EFM Global, WYSIWYG by Cast Group, Charcoal Blue, First Star Computer, Show Tex, Sapsis Rigging, and Protec.
Tickets for single-day or full-season access can be booked at: worldstagedesign2025.vfairs.com
