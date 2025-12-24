It's all about smarter builds for UAE construction sector

Developers across the UAE and the wider Middle East are under pressure from every direction. Buyers are more informed and demanding, governments are tightening sustainability and safety expectations, financiers want clearer risk visibility, and supply chains remain vulnerable to sudden disruptions. Add to that rising labour costs, climate-related challenges, and the constant race to deliver on time, and the margin for error has narrowed sharply. In this environment, building bigger is no longer enough. Building better has become non-negotiable.