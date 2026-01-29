Kettal has arrived in Dubai — step inside its stunning flagship showroom

The Dubai space marks the brand’s eighth showroom worldwide
International design brand Kettal has officially arrived in the Middle East, unveiling its first Dubai showroom on Jumeirah Street in collaboration with Atelio.
Joining global destinations in Barcelona, Marbella, London, Paris, Casablanca, Miami, and New York, the Dubai space marks the brand’s eighth showroom worldwide, strengthening its presence across more than 80 countries.
Founded in 1966 in Barcelona by Manuel Alorda, Kettal has spent nearly six decades creating a culture of indoor-outdoor living, evolving from a family workshop into a global leader in furniture, lighting, architectural systems, and design objects. Now led by the second generation, the brand continues to advance its founding vision through material research, craftsmanship, and functional, intelligent design.
For its Dubai debut, Atelio commissioned UAE-based designer Kevin McLachlan, Principal of NOMADK Studio, to create a showroom that resonates with the Gulf’s climate, urban landscape, and architectural identity. Spanning 815 square metres, the space brings Kettal’s Mediterranean heritage into dialogue with Dubai’s dynamic design scene.
The Dubai showroom represents the next chapter in Kettal’s evolution, exploring light, nature, materiality, and craft. A porcelain veil façade and elongated skylight create shifting rhythms of light throughout the day, while a sculptural staircase clad in Mutina “Chamotte” ceramics by Patricia Urquiola anchors the space with tactility and form.
Custom enamelled screens, also developed with Urquiola, define zones without enclosing them, allowing daylight to choreograph the interior. A garden entry and rooftop terrace extend the spatial narrative outdoors, reinforcing the brand’s belief that exterior living is integral to modern life.
“Opening in Dubai marks an important milestone in our journey,” says Alex Alorda, CEO of Kettal. “Dubai has fast become one of the most dynamic design centres in the world, making this the right moment and location for Kettal to establish a permanent presence in the region.”“Opening the first Kettal monobrand store in the UAE is a statement of intent, to support the region’s design ecosystem and to offer clients an immersive experience with one of the world’s most distinctive furniture brands,” adds Ruggero Ottogalli, CEO of Atelio.
A curated selection of recent collections brings this philosophy into tangible form, including Tilos by Antonio Citterio, Kari by Konstantin Grcic, the re-edition of Loden by Dino Gavina, Passage by Ronan Bouroullec, and Insula by Patricia Urquiola. Complementing these are Anda by Gonzalo & Miguel Milá, Soga Rugs by Vincent Van Duysen, and Workplace Pi, Kettal’s modular system for adaptable work environments.
“Kettal’s Dubai opening reflects our vision to introduce leading design brands through architecturally driven spaces,” says Elie Khouri, Founder and Chairman of Vivium, the family office behind Atelio. “Atelio’s ambition extends beyond retail; we build cultural anchors that welcome collaboration and deepen engagement with design.”
