Macklemore calls for 'free Palestine' at first show since Ed Sheeran tour exit

Macklemore said that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, whose company owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, had given Sheeran an ultimatum. Kraft confirmed he had decided not to allow Macklemore to perform at Gillette Stadium, citing Macklemore's "recent actions" and "a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery". Kraft said the decision was not about denying the suffering of Palestinians or anyone's right to advocate for them. He added that he would welcome the chance to sit down with Macklemore.