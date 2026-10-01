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Macklemore's Free Palestine tour sold out after Ed Sheeran row, teases guest lineup

European fans rally behind Macklemore's cause with sold-out benefit shows

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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U.S. rapper Macklemore performing on the Main Stage at the 42th Gurtenfestival edition in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
U.S. rapper Macklemore performing on the Main Stage at the 42th Gurtenfestival edition in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
AP

Macklemore's newly announced Free Palestine Tour has sold out all three of its European dates, with shows scheduled in Dublin, Paris and London later this month. The rapper announced the sellout on Wednesday, September 30, saying he was “honestly blown away” by the response.

“I’m honestly blown away,” Macklemore wrote on Instagram alongside the announcement. “We put these shows together fast and in community, believing that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestine, use the stage to raise funds and show what collective action can look like.”

The three shows were announced less than a week earlier, following Macklemore's removal from the U.S. leg of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after his onstage comments supporting Palestinians.

How the tour came together

On September 4, while opening for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore spoke in support of Palestinians and said “Free Palestine” from the stage. He was subsequently removed from the remaining U.S. dates of Sheeran's tour.

Sheeran later said the decision was made by the tour promoter rather than by him, and said venues on upcoming dates had indicated they would not host the shows if Macklemore remained on the lineup.

Macklemore then announced a separate series of benefit concerts in Europe, with proceeds going to organisations supporting Palestinians.

Where the money goes

The concerts are intended to raise money for organisations including:

  • Gaza Soup Kitchen

  • Medical Aid for Palestinians

  • Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Macklemore has described the project as a way for musicians to raise funds and use their platforms to support Palestinian causes.

The dates

  • October 26 – 3Arena, Dublin

  • October. 29 – Accor Arena, Paris

  • October 30 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

All three shows have now sold out, according to Macklemore's Sept. 30 announcement.

Who will join Macklemore?

The concerts are currently billed as “Macklemore and Friends.” The rapper has not yet announced the additional performers, saying the lineups are “coming soon.”

Macklemore thanked audiences in Dublin, Paris and London following the sellout and said the response showed support for his call for a free Palestine.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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