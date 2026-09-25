Ed Sheeran’s concerts cancelled due to storm warnings

Sheeran said the decision was made by the tour promoter following pressure from venues, and denied personally removing Macklemore. 4 other supporting acts later withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore. Sheeran initially said his shows were not intended to be political, but addressed the issue publicly when the tour resumed in Philadelphia on September 19. He apologised for mistakes in handling the controversy and described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable”, while also condemning the October 2023 Hamas attack.