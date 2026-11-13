Shawn Mendes calls for ‘Free Palestine’ in first statement on Gaza

Macklemore alleged that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium, refused to let him perform at Sheeran’s shows there and encouraged other stadium owners to take the same position. Kraft said his decision followed Macklemore’s recent actions and material shared from the stage, which he said was hurtful to the Jewish community, while adding that the move was not meant to deny anyone the right to advocate for Palestinians. Kraft subsequently said he would commit $2 million to humanitarian organisations in the region after speaking with Sheeran.