Macklemore Free Palestine concert: Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon and more join Dublin kick-off

The benefit series traces back to September, when Macklemore left the North American stretch of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour without warning. At a MetLife Stadium show, he had shouted “Free Palestine” and expressed solidarity with people in Gaza and the West Bank. He later claimed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft lobbied to have him dropped. Kraft acknowledged he had blocked the rapper from performing at Gillette Stadium, pointing to those remarks and accusing him of a longer pattern of antisemitic statements and imagery. Sheeran distanced himself from the call, saying it came from his promoter.