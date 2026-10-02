Dashcam captures bear slamming into car after blocking road in northern Japan
Dashcam footage captures the dramatic moment a brown bear slammed its body against a car in northern Japan after two bears were spotted on the road.
Police in Hokkaido Prefecture released footage showing the encounter, which happened on Tuesday. Two bears, believed to be a mother and her cub, were spotted near the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.
The larger bear then approached the car and rammed its body against the bonnet before quickly running away. The footage shows the bear making forceful contact with the vehicle as the passenger remained inside.
According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, one person was travelling in the car at the time. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Authorities have urged residents and motorists in areas where bears have been sighted to remain cautious and avoid approaching the animals.
Video: AFP