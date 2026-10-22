Dutch authorities cite security concerns after protests over detention of Egyptian man
Dubai: The Netherlands has temporarily closed its embassy in Cairo until further notice following demonstrations outside the diplomatic mission protesting the detention of an Egyptian man, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.
The ministry said the decision to close the embassy building to the public was a precautionary measure in response to protests over the detention of Ahmed Nasser.
In a statement, the ministry said: "The closure was necessary in light of the demonstrations taking place outside the embassy building".
The Dutch authorities did not specify when the embassy would reopen to the public.
The ministry stressed that the temporary closure would not affect services provided by VFS Global in Cairo, which handles visa applications and related administrative procedures.
The decision comes amid protests outside the diplomatic mission, although no further details were provided about the circumstances surrounding Nasser's detention or the scale of the demonstrations.