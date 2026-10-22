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Netherlands closes embassy in Cairo indefinitely amid protests

Dutch authorities cite security concerns after protests over detention of Egyptian man

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Netherlands shut its Cairo embassy until further notice amid protests over the detention of an Egyptian man, ensuring public safety and uninterrupted visa services.
Netherlands shut its Cairo embassy until further notice amid protests over the detention of an Egyptian man, ensuring public safety and uninterrupted visa services.
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Dubai: The Netherlands has temporarily closed its embassy in Cairo until further notice following demonstrations outside the diplomatic mission protesting the detention of an Egyptian man, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said the decision to close the embassy building to the public was a precautionary measure in response to protests over the detention of Ahmed Nasser.

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In a statement, the ministry said: "The closure was necessary in light of the demonstrations taking place outside the embassy building".

The Dutch authorities did not specify when the embassy would reopen to the public.

The ministry stressed that the temporary closure would not affect services provided by VFS Global in Cairo, which handles visa applications and related administrative procedures.

The decision comes amid protests outside the diplomatic mission, although no further details were provided about the circumstances surrounding Nasser's detention or the scale of the demonstrations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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