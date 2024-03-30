Ede, Netherlands: A hostage drama in the Netherlands that lasted several hours on Saturday ended without bloodshed as all hostages were freed and police took the suspect into custody.

Authorities have said there was no reason to suspect a "terrorist motive" for the ordeal, which took place at a night spot popular with young people in the town of Ede.

"The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested. We cannot share more information at this time," announced police on X, formerly Twitter.

Several local media reported that a "confused" man had burst into the cafe in the early hours of Saturday morning and made threats, holding four people hostage.

Firefighters gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. Image Credit: AP

The incident sparked a major deployment including riot police and explosives experts.

Police cleared the centre of the town and evacuated the residents of some 150 buildings near the cafe.

Hostages freed

An initial group of three people were released, with pictures from public broadcaster NOS showing them exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Three hostages leave after being held in the cafe Petticoat in Ede, on March 30, 2024. Authorities have evacuated the centre of the town of Ede since early morning, after several people were held at the Cafe Petticoat. Image Credit: AFP

The fourth hostage was freed shortly afterwards, with the suspected hostage-taker then arrested.

"A terrible situation for all these people. My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely," said Ede mayor Rene Verhulst.