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Man comes back to life after venomous snakebite stops his heart

Doctors used emergency resuscitation, 60 doses of antivenom and three days of ventilation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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By the time he reached hospital, he had lost consciousness and had no pulse or spontaneous breathing.
By the time he reached hospital, he had lost consciousness and had no pulse or spontaneous breathing.
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Dubai: A 40-year-old Egyptian man was brought back from the brink of death after a venomous snakebite caused his heart to stop, with doctors reviving him before administering 60 doses of antivenom and placing him on a ventilator for three days.

The man was taken to Tamia Central Hospital in Fayoum, south-west of Cairo, in critical condition after being bitten on the hand while harvesting clover in a field, according to Egyptian media reports and the Fayoum health authorities. 

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Local reports identified him as Abdullah Abu Eisha and said he had been in the field with his brother when the snake struck. He was reportedly known for catching snakes and tried to seize the animal after he was bitten, fearing it could injure somebody else in the village. 

His condition deteriorated rapidly.

By the time he reached hospital, he had lost consciousness and had no pulse or spontaneous breathing, the Fayoum Health Directorate said. Doctors began emergency resuscitation before transferring him to intensive care. 

The medical team administered 60 doses of antivenom, according to the directorate, and placed him on mechanical ventilation for three days while monitoring his condition and treating the effects of the venom. 

Other local reports said the antivenom treatment was given following guidance from a poison-control centre. He gradually stabilised after intensive care and later recovered sufficiently to leave hospital. 

The episode has drawn attention in Egypt partly because of the severity of the envenoming and the amount of antivenom required.

Antivenom is the principal treatment for serious snake envenoming, but the appropriate type and dose depend on the snake, the severity of symptoms and the patient’s response. The World Health Organization says people suspected of having been bitten by a venomous snake should be taken to a properly equipped medical facility without delay. 

What to do after a snakebite

Medical authorities advise people not to try to catch or kill a snake after being bitten.

The WHO recommends keeping the victim as still as possible and arranging urgent transport to medical care. Tight arterial tourniquets should not be used, and the wound should not be cut or sucked in an attempt to remove venom. 

Ice should also be avoided. If it can be done without approaching the animal or delaying treatment, a photograph taken from a safe distance may help clinicians identify the snake. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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