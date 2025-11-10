Egyptian man arrested after killing wife, baby and posting photo online

Police detain suspect after shocking Facebook post showing victims sparks outrage
Dubai: A village in Egypt’s Menoufia Governorate was left in shock after a man allegedly killed his wife and infant son and then posted a photograph of their bodies on Facebook before being arrested, Al Ahram Arabic newspaper reported.
Residents of Zanara village, in the Tala district, reported the crime to authorities after seeing the disturbing image online. Police units from Menoufia Security Directorate quickly moved to the suspect’s home, where he was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
Egyptian security services have since removed the photo from social media platforms due to its graphic and distressing nature. The bodies of the victims were transferred to hospital and placed under the custody of the Public Prosecution, which will authorise their burial once initial investigations are complete.
Authorities have not yet determined the suspect’s motive for killing his wife and their baby, or why he chose to document and share the crime online.
The case, which has horrified the local community, remains under investigation, and officials say more details are expected to emerge in the coming hours about the circumstances surrounding the Zanara village tragedy.
