GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egyptian man arrested after killing wife, baby and posting photo online

Police detain suspect after shocking Facebook post showing victims sparks outrage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The bodies of the victims were transferred to hospital and placed under the custody of the Public Prosecution.
The bodies of the victims were transferred to hospital and placed under the custody of the Public Prosecution.

Dubai: A village in Egypt’s Menoufia Governorate was left in shock after a man allegedly killed his wife and infant son and then posted a photograph of their bodies on Facebook before being arrested, Al Ahram Arabic newspaper reported.

Residents of Zanara village, in the Tala district, reported the crime to authorities after seeing the disturbing image online. Police units from Menoufia Security Directorate quickly moved to the suspect’s home, where he was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Egyptian security services have since removed the photo from social media platforms due to its graphic and distressing nature. The bodies of the victims were transferred to hospital and placed under the custody of the Public Prosecution, which will authorise their burial once initial investigations are complete.

Authorities have not yet determined the suspect’s motive for killing his wife and their baby, or why he chose to document and share the crime online.

The case, which has horrified the local community, remains under investigation, and officials say more details are expected to emerge in the coming hours about the circumstances surrounding the Zanara village tragedy.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Who said TV can't be educational?

Man turns to crime fiction for plot to kill wife

2m read
Husband kills wife's ex after stabbing in Delhi

Husband kills wife's ex after stabbing in Delhi

2m read
A tourist visits the tomb of King Amenhotep III in the Valley of the Kings near the city of Luxor.

One of Valley of Kings' largest tombs opens to public

2m read
Illustrative image.

Man kills wife, takes own life weeks after Dubai return

2m read