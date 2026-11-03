US ‘defensive’ strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island: Latest developments as peace talks continue

US strikes on Qeshm Island spark tensions amid fragile peace talks
The US military has carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, US media reported, citing officials, even as Washington signals progress in diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month-old conflict. A US official described the attack as a defensive measure targeting Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.
The reported strikes come amid rising tensions over commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, with President Donald Trump saying a deal with Tehran “could happen” and Vice President JD Vance reporting progress towards a negotiated settlement.
However, Tehran insists Washington must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before an agreement can be reached. The latest developments have added to uncertainty over whether military operations will resume on a larger scale or diplomatic efforts will produce a breakthrough.
US strikes Iran's Qeshm Island: The US military carried out limited defensive strikes against Iranian targets on Monday, according to US media reports citing officials. A US official said the targets included Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.
Explosions reported on Qeshm Island: Iranian state media reported five explosions on the island, with residents also reporting sightings of two aircraft overhead.
Vance signals progress in peace talks: US Vice President JD Vance said Washington had made “progress” in indirect negotiations with Iran and expressed optimism about reaching a negotiated settlement.
Iran sets conditions for a deal: Tehran insists the US must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before an agreement can be reached. Iran is also seeking guarantees that Washington will honour its commitments.
Trump says deal is possible: Trump said an agreement with Tehran “could happen”, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a wider conflict.
Netanyahu pushes for fresh strikes: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urged Trump to launch another wave of strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections. Trump has not committed to further military action.
Qatar mediates between US and Iran: Qatari mediators held two rounds of talks with Iranian officials last week. Discussions reportedly focus on Iran stopping attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade on Iranian ports. Further talks are planned.
Two oil tankers reportedly hit sea mines: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two crude oil tankers caught fire after striking sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently verified.
Qatari LNG carrier attack condemned: Gulf nations have condemned Friday's attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, reportedly struck by unidentified objects.
Ship struck off Oman: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unknown projectile struck a vessel off Oman's coast, causing a hole in its starboard side. The ship and crew were reported safe.
IRGC claims US aircraft downed: Iran's IRGC claimed it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone and two MQM-170 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military has not confirmed the incidents.
Houthi attack in Yemen: Yemen's internationally recognised government forces said one soldier was killed and 14 others wounded while repelling a Houthi attack in Taiz governorate.
Saudi Arabia intercepts drones: Saudi-led coalition forces said two drones were intercepted in the Riyadh area.
Saudi-US defence discussions: Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday about regional developments, including continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
UAE hopes for diplomatic breakthrough: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE hoped the US and Iran would reach a diplomatic breakthrough but remained “braced for the worst” amid the threat of renewed fighting. He warned that another round of conflict would not serve the region's interests and called for political and diplomatic solutions to secure lasting stability and prosperity.
Egypt urges restraint: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that another escalation would be more dangerous and destructive.
China steps up diplomacy: Beijing announced plans to send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November to support diplomatic efforts.
Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday following reports of US strikes on Qeshm Island.
Brent crude futures rose 0.5 per cent to $105.25 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.5 per cent to $96.93.
The gains followed a sharp fall on Monday, when Brent settled 7.63 per cent lower at $104.77 a barrel amid optimism over a possible diplomatic breakthrough.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with Qatar facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran. However, the latest US strikes, Iran's conditions for an agreement and rising risks to commercial shipping underline how fragile the situation remains.
With Netanyahu pushing for further military action and regional allies warning against escalation, the coming days could prove crucial in determining whether the conflict moves towards a negotiated settlement or renewed military operations.
With inputs from AP and AFP