Lewis Hamilton goes public with Kim Kardashian in loved-up Instagram post

41-year-old F1 star has been dating the reality TV personality, 45, since early this year
Lewis Hamilton has shared a loved-up photo with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, giving fans their first major glimpse of the couple together on his Instagram.
The 41-year-old Formula 1 star is dating the reality TV personality, 45, with their relationship becoming official on social media earlier this year. Kardashian has since been spotted supporting Hamilton at several high-profile events, including the Monaco Grand Prix, the Super Bowl and Coachella.
On Tuesday, Hamilton posted a carousel on Instagram with the caption “outtakes”. The first image showed the couple embracing on a beach, while other pictures featured them posing with paintball guns and wearing racing helmets.
Shirtless, Hamilton appeared relaxed as he wrapped his arms around Kardashian during their beach outing. He showed off his tattoos in black swimming shorts, while Kardashian wore a lilac bikini top paired with a yellow sequinned skirt.
The couple were also pictured enjoying time with Kardashian’s four children – daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kardashian responded to Hamilton’s post with a red heart emoji, which was shared with his 43.5 million Instagram followers.
The SKIMS founder has also been open about their romance, sharing several pictures with Hamilton since their relationship was publicly acknowledged. She recently posted a beach snap of the pair cuddling as well as an intimate mirror selfie, captioning the post “somewhere over the rainbow”.
Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for more than a decade. They were photographed together at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards alongside their then-partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.
Kardashian and West finalised their divorce in 2022, while Hamilton and Scherzinger ended their relationship in 2015.